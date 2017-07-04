NBA

Gordon Hayward’s trainer apparently just followed all the Celtics on Instagram

1:20 | NBA
How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?
Jeremy Woo
34 minutes ago

We’re at Defcon I for all Gordon Hayward news right now, and so we are here to inform you, courtesy of Kyle Neubeck’s Twitter sleuthing, that Hayward’s trainer just followed several notable Boston Celtics entities on Instagram.

This type of news is non-news news, sure, but it’s July 4 and this is the last great unsolved mystery of free agency, it would seem.

Hayward, of course, met with the Heat, Celtics, and Jazz.

This could mean absolutely nothing, of course. But it could also mean something.

So, just in case, now you know.

