We’re at Defcon I for all Gordon Hayward news right now, and so we are here to inform you, courtesy of Kyle Neubeck’s Twitter sleuthing, that Hayward’s trainer just followed several notable Boston Celtics entities on Instagram.

This type of news is non-news news, sure, but it’s July 4 and this is the last great unsolved mystery of free agency, it would seem.

Hayward, of course, met with the Heat, Celtics, and Jazz.

If you guys are trying to read the tea leaves and start pre-writing your posts, here's who Hayward's trainer followed recently on IG: pic.twitter.com/gw0xvMGiuT — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 4, 2017

This could mean absolutely nothing, of course. But it could also mean something.

So, just in case, now you know.