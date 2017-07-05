NBA

NBA rumors: Three team deal involving Gallinari, Crawford complete

What Phil Jackson's departure means for Carmelo Anthony, Knicks' free agency prospects
Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang when Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin agreed to new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the Celtics. Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Don't forget: Free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 6 at 12:01 p.m Eastern, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The Los Angeles Clippers agree to a three-team deal to acquire free agent Danilo Gallinari on a 3-year, $65 million contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• In the same deal, Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick previously acquired from Houston and cash are shipped to the Hawks and Atlanta sends a 2019 2nd-round pick it previously acquired from the Washington Wizards to the Denver Nuggets.

• Crawford is interested in a contract buyout or getting waived in Atlanta so that he can become a free agent. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)

