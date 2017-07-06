The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a contract with CSKA Moscow guard Milos Teodosic, a source informed SI.com.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. Teodosic will reportedly sign a two-year deal worth $12.3 million with a player option for the second season.

Teodosic, 30, was widely considered one of the top players in the world playing outside the NBA. He’s starred for the Serbian national team and with Moscow since 2011, helping lead the team to a Euroleague title in 2016 and six consecutive VTB League titles. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 assists across competitions last season.

Grade: A-

The reported terms of the deal make for a low-cost investment for the Clippers, who will address Chris Paul’s departure by a committee of sorts. Teodosic will fit into an undersized but potent guard rotation with Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams. He’s a savvy passer whose prowess is well-known across the global basketball community and a more natural playmaker and gifted passer than all three of his new backcourt-mates.

Teodosic is a capable shooter and creative finisher who has the skills to make up for a lack of size. He may not log a full starter’s workload, but that’s likely the best-case scenario for both parties — he can be a liability on the defensive end at times, and Beverley in particular should be a strong platoon option. The two were actually teammates in Greece from 2009–10. His signing is a nice coup for the Clippers, who have been aggressive after losing Chris Paul and will remain relevant.

If there’s a fit concern, it’s that Teodosic, Rivers and Williams all prefer to have the ball in their hands. The Clippers will have plenty of shooting, but could take some time to find the right combinations that cover for their guards defensively when Beverley is out of the game. Doc Rivers will be tasked with tinkering. But it’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward deal for Los Angeles. And if Teodosic proves himself with a strong year, he’ll be able to test the market next summer.