NBA

Report: David Griffin pulls his name out of Knicks GM, President search

3:53 | NBA
Knicks revert back to old ways with exorbitant Tim Hardaway Jr. offer sheet
Chris Chavez
31 minutes ago

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has withdrawn his name from the New York Knicks' search for a new general manager and president, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reports.

Griffin met with Knicks executive Steve Mills in New York City over the weekend.

The Knicks are looking to replace Phil Jackson's responsibilities as general manager, which include running the day-to-day basketball operations. Mills could take on Jackson's previous responsibilities as president. Mills had the final say in the Knicks' four-year, $71 million contract to Tim Hardaway Jr.

Grades: Knicks Make Massive Offer To Flawed Tim Hardaway Jr.

Griffin was not re-hired by the Cavaliers despite serving a role in constructing Cleveland's 2016 championship team. He spent three years in Cleveland before parting ways in late June.

The Knicks also had reported interest in Toronto president Masai Ujiri but he still has five years remaining on his contract with the Raptors.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters