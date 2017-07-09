Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has withdrawn his name from the New York Knicks' search for a new general manager and president, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reports.

Griffin met with Knicks executive Steve Mills in New York City over the weekend.

The Knicks are looking to replace Phil Jackson's responsibilities as general manager, which include running the day-to-day basketball operations. Mills could take on Jackson's previous responsibilities as president. Mills had the final say in the Knicks' four-year, $71 million contract to Tim Hardaway Jr.

Griffin was not re-hired by the Cavaliers despite serving a role in constructing Cleveland's 2016 championship team. He spent three years in Cleveland before parting ways in late June.

The Knicks also had reported interest in Toronto president Masai Ujiri but he still has five years remaining on his contract with the Raptors.