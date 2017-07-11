NBA

Report: Knicks to make Steve Mills president of basketball operations

Knicks, team president Phil Jackson part ways
The New York Knicks are planning on going forward with Steve Mills as the president of basketball operations, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

According to Berman, there have been no negotiations yet between the Knicks and Mills, but the team will be conducting interviews to find the person who will be working directly under Mills. He added that Mills and team owner James Dolan will be looking at assistant general managers and player personnel directors to fill this gap instead of targeting higher profile executives like David Griffin.

Mills previously served as team president for five months before Phil Jackson was brought in March of 2014. After Jackson arrived, Mills served as the team's general manager.

The Knicks went 31-51 last season under new coach Jeff Hornacek and are rumored to be looking to unload 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony either in a trade or potentially a buyout.

The team recently signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract.

