NBA

Watch: Kevin Durant was not amused by Peyton Manning's Warriors joke at ESPYs

Chris Chavez
28 minutes ago

Peyton Manning did not hold back in his opening monologue at the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

Manning had some praise for the Final Five gymnastics team that struck gold at last summer's Olympics in Rio. He said they were so good that Kevin Durant would want to compete for them.

"Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year," Manning said.

The cameras cut away to Durant, who did not look one bit amused.

Stay woke: He also could've been going along with the joke by providing a deadpan face for the cameras.

Manning didn't stop there as he said that he didn't think Durant would start on that team. He asked Russell Westbrook for his thoughts and The NBA MVP didn't budge or laugh.

