Draymond Green was not too happy that Conor McGregor was wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey but the UFC star would have the last laugh.

Green posted a photo on Saturday morning of McGregor wearing Green's No. 23 Warriors jersey. He captioned the photo, "We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma"

He thought it was his jersey but then McGregor said that it was a C.J. Watson Warriors jersey. "I don't know who the f--k you are. No disrespect tho kid keep hustling and stay in school. Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.j. when I don't give a f--k about basketball. dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid."

McGregor may have been wearing a C.J. Watson jersey because the former Warriors was reportedly in a relationship with Josie Harris, who is the mother of Mayweather's three children and was the victim of a 2010 assault by the boxer. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the assault.

Draymond Green calls out Conor McGregor. McGregor responds.



"I don't know who the f--- you are." pic.twitter.com/AhjOh8UzMk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2017

We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

Boom roasted.

Green simply just had to drop his credentials in self defense. "hahahahaha that number won't be worn again when I'm finished with it clown! Gold medalist, NBA champ, all star, DPOY etc!!! Hahahaha stop it boy! Nate Diaz(Bay Area stand up) whooped you in your ring! Money May"