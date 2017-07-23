NBA

Draymond Green Calls Out Conor McGregor on Instagram, McGregor Fires Back

1:29 | Boxing
Evander Holyfield: I have no interest watching Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Draymond Green was not too happy that Conor McGregor was wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey but the UFC star would have the last laugh.

Green posted a photo on Saturday morning of McGregor wearing Green's No. 23 Warriors jersey. He captioned the photo, "We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma"

He thought it was his jersey but then McGregor said that it was a C.J. Watson Warriors jersey. "I don't know who the f--k you are. No disrespect tho kid keep hustling and stay in school. Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.j. when I don't give a f--k about basketball.  dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid."

McGregor may have been wearing a C.J. Watson jersey because the former Warriors was reportedly in a relationship with Josie Harris, who is the mother of Mayweather's three children and was the victim of a 2010 assault by the boxer. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the assault.

We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

Boom roasted.

Green simply just had to drop his credentials in self defense. "hahahahaha that number won't be worn again when I'm finished with it clown! Gold medalist, NBA champ, all star, DPOY etc!!! Hahahaha stop it boy! Nate Diaz(Bay Area stand up) whooped you in your ring! Money May"

 

