NBA

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov could be open to selling majority stake in Nets

More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
35 minutes ago

Mikhail Prokhorov has ‘warmed recently’ to the idea of selling his majority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, according to the New York Post.

The Nets owner had been looking to move a minority stake for nearly a year, but has reportedly begun to consider other options given the interest and market for the upcoming sale of the Houston Rockets. The Nets are reportedly hoping to draw the interest of similar parties. 

According to the report, Prokhorov has recently received approval to split corporate ownership of the Nets and the Barclays Center, the latter being in debt, in order to make the sale easier. The Nets reportedly have interest in finding a Chinese financier.

The Nets have won 21 and 20 games over the last two seasons and have been one of the league’s worst teams, with draft picks gutted by a 2013 trade with the Celtics that brought Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn.

