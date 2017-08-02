NBA

Allen Iverson Suspended One Game By BIG3 League After Missing Game

Chris Chavez
15 minutes ago

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has been suspended one game by the BIG3 League for not showing up for the league's games in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Iverson apologized on Tuesday afternoon but did not explain why he was missing. The BIG3 launched an investigation into Iverson's absence and the former Philadelphia 76ers star talked to league founder Ice Cube.

Iverson is the player-coach of Three's Company. He has spent a majority of his time on the sidelines as a coach and did not play when his team returned to Philadelphia.

The BIG3 League is in its inaugural season. Without Iverson, 3's Company picked up its second win of the season, defeating Power 53-49.

