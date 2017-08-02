NBA

How old is LaVar Ball?

The Lonzo and LaVar Ball strategy
LaVar Ball has been making headlines in recent months as the outspoken father of Lonzo Ball, the former UCLA star and Los Angeles Lakers rookie, ahead of his NBA debut. Among his many wild claims is the thought that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in a game of basketball. In addition to skill, age also plays a factor. This has many people wondering: How old LaVar Ball?

Ball is 48 years old. He will turn 49 years old on October 23, 1968. His sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo are 19, 18 and 15 years old respectively.

Lonzo And LaVar Ball's Lakers Dreams Come True

He shares a birthday with NBA stars Jordan Crawford and Keith Van Horn. Jordan is 54 years old.

