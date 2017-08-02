Stephen Curry says he didn't know anyone was filming him imitating LeBron James at former teammate Harrison Barnes' wedding in Rhode Island until he saw the video.

Curry was filmed doing a version of a dance James did while he was working out and soon went viral.

"Obviously, I didn't know anyone was filming, so once I saw the video, I knew it was going to blow up," the two–time MVP said.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

"It's not something, if you look at it through the keyhole of just that 20 seconds, you don't really understand what I'm doing.

Ever since [LeBron] posted that first video, I've loved it because he made a song that maybe a lot of people wouldn't have know pretty popular just by doing that video. So he's got me doing that dance," Curry said.