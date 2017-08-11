These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

NBA 2K18 will feature All-Time Teams for all 30 NBA franchises comprised of the best players in each team's history, the video game makers announced.

The video game has previously featured iconic teams like the 1996 Chicago Bulls, the 1992 Dream Team and others. It appears that the new feature will have all the best players from different eras of one franchise on one team. Think Kobe Bryant playing alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In June, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was announced as one of the cover athletes for the game. Shaquille O'Neal will be on the cover of 2K18's "legend edition."

NBA 2K18 will hit stores on September 19.