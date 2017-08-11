NBA

NBA 2K18 To Feature All-Time Teams For All 30 Franchises

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

NBA 2K18 will feature All-Time Teams for all 30 NBA franchises comprised of the best players in each team's history, the video game makers announced.

The video game has previously featured iconic teams like the 1996 Chicago Bulls, the 1992 Dream Team and others. It appears that the new feature will have all the best players from different eras of one franchise on one team. Think Kobe Bryant playing alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In June, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was announced as one of the cover athletes for the game. Shaquille O'Neal will be on the cover of 2K18's "legend edition."

NBA 2K18 will hit stores on September 19.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters