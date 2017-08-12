NBA

Dennis Smith Jr. Says the Knicks Pressured Him to Eat Octopus

2:42 | NBA
Would Carmelo Anthony Be a Good Fit with Thunder?
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

New Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was obviously not drafted by the Knicks this year.

And now, it appears to be unclear whether it was related to his hesitance to eat...octopus leg in a predraft meeting.

Phil Jackson and the Knicks brass were at dinner with Smith ahead of the draft and apparently got creative with the ordering. It’s the Knicks, so if it’s weird, you buy it to some degree.

“We went out to some restaurant and they had me eat some octopus, like an actual octopus tentacle,” Smith Jr. told the New York Daily News. “First time ever. I wasn’t going to try it, honestly. They kind of put the pressure on me to do it.

How much you guys bet Frank Ntilikina loves seafood? Did the octopus have a no-trade clause? Find out next week...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters