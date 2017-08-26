NBA

Report: Nerlens Noel Signs Qualifying Offer to Return to Mavericks

Nerlens Noel has signed a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer to return to the Dallas Mavericks, reports ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

It was reported earlier this week that Noel rejected a four-year, $70 million deal that was offered at the start of free agency in July. 

Noel, 23, averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and one block in 51 games last season for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.

He was acquired by Dallas at the trading deadline last season and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

In three NBA seasons, Noel, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

