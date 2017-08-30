The Milwaukee Bucks have thrown their hat into the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes and have offered two important pieces in exchange for the four-time All-Star.

According to a report from ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Bucks have offered guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and forward Khris Middleton for Irving.

This is all dependent on the trade offer between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics falling through.

Earlier this month, the Cavaliers traded Irving Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 draft pick.

The trade is up in the air as there are concerns about Thomas' hip, which he injured in the late stages of last season and caused him to miss the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

According to multiple reports, the Cavaliers are seeking extra compensation due to the Thomas hip injury.

Thomas says that there are no concern with his hip.

"I am not damaged," Thomas told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I'll be back, and I'll be the same player."