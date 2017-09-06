NBA

Reddit Discovered the Romanian Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
21 minutes ago

NBA Reddit is often a wondrous place. It is currently in such a state.

Depending on your desperation levels for competitive hoops in September, you may or may not know that Eurobasket is going on right now. And Reddit user spewky1010 uncovered a very important bit of roster trivia: there appears to be a Romanian version of Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Enter Octavian Calota-Popa, a 6'2", 32-year-old point guard who as of Wednesday was averaging seven points per game.

Here are some of his general highlights. It also appears from YouTube that he might also go by Kevin, which is kind of close to Kentavious. Calota-Popa is too close for comfort. Are the Lakers paying attention?

And...that’s basically all there is to say about this. Carry on.

​[reddit]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters