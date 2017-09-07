NBA

Report: NBA, Adam Silver Pushing for Draft Lottery Reform

1:14 | NBA
The 5 Highest Paid Coaches in Sports
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The NBA is pushing for changes to the draft lottery system that would discourage teams from tanking, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The changes could potentially become legislation through voting ahead of the upcoming 2017–18 season, although any changes would be implemented over time and not all at once. Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly a proponent of disincentivizing teams from losing games by adjusting the lottery odds so that the worst records have reduced chances at winning the top picks.

Such a change would produce a more egalitarian system among non-playoff teams, and encourage teams to compete for the post-season with a better chance of obtaining a desirable selection. Wojnarowski reports the league’s competition committee will vote next week before sending a formal proposal to the Board of Governors.

The discussion around tanking has come to the forefront in recent years with franchises most notably including the 76ers bottoming out to consistently land high selections in attempt to draft a future star.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters