These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Russell Westbrook just became the first player to average a triple-double for a full season since Oscar Robertson did so in 1961-62, and the reigning MVP is about to be handsomely rewarded for doing so.

ESPN's Nick DePaula reports that Westbrook signed a ten-year contract extension with Nike's Jordan Brand, and that the deal will make him the highest-paid endorser in the brand's history.

Westbrook signed with Jordan in 2013 and has blossomed into one of the league's true superstars, both on and off the court—Westbrook is known for his keen and quirky fashion sense and frequently attends fashion shows and outings.

The contract will be retroactively applied to this past season, in which Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. The deal will also reportedly include a signature on-court shoe for Westbrook and will provide him opportunities to develop off-the-court merchandise.

Other NBA players signed with Jordan include Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.