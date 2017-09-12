Roundup: Here's How NBA Players and Execs Reacted to SI's Top 100
The Crossover released its ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA on Monday, as well as a piece explaining the methodology and one acknowledging the snubs.
Rankings like these always cause controversy, and this particular iteration was no different. Multiple NBA players and executives offered there thoughts on the rankings, and it's safe to say some weren't too happy about where they stand.
F SI...#ProveEm— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 12, 2017
***. #ProveEm... pic.twitter.com/QnkjpOC106— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 12, 2017
We need to start ranking these weak ass journalist. With descriptions of their strengths, weaknesses and ability to make up "sources"— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 12, 2017
We still care about rankings nowadays?? I thought that was high school— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) September 13, 2017
The @ESPNNBA & @SInow top 100 rankings have been seemingly random number generators so far— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) September 12, 2017
And here are some thoughts from some fans outside the NBA.
ANDERSON FOR THREE 🔥🔥🔥— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) September 12, 2017
A Golden Bear broke the #SITop100 list, and is pretty good from long range 👌https://t.co/itG7cCAUnk pic.twitter.com/8Bbpn7zE93
Hey #SITop100 keep up the good work - every time you piss off @DeMar_DeRozan He & the @Raptors just get better! #Provem— Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) September 12, 2017
ESPN's #NBArank has Gary Harris at 90, but the #SITop100 has him at 57. SI is on point, ESPN needs to put down the crack pipe. #Nuggets— Joel Rush (@NuggetsDenJoel) September 13, 2017
As with all preseason rankings, time will be the ultimate decider as to what a correct ranking looks like.