Roundup: Here's How NBA Players and Execs Reacted to SI's Top 100

Top 100 NBA Players of 2018: Aldridge, Howard Tumble Down List
Daniel Rapaport
41 minutes ago

The Crossover released its ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA on Monday, as well as a piece explaining the methodology and one acknowledging the snubs. 

Rankings like these always cause controversy, and this particular iteration was no different. Multiple NBA players and executives offered there thoughts on the rankings, and it's safe to say some weren't too happy about where they stand.

And here are some thoughts from some fans outside the NBA.

As with all preseason rankings, time will be the ultimate decider as to what a correct ranking looks like. 

