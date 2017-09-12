NBA

Warriors Agree to NBA's Largest Jersey Sponsor Deal With Japanese Company Rakuten

Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Khadrice Rollins
7 minutes ago

The Warriors agreed to a jersey sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce Company Rakuten, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal will be worth $60 million over three years, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN. This would make it the largest sponsorship deal among the 14 teams who have jersey sponsors, almost doubling the second-largest deal between the Cavaliers and Goodyear.

In addition to the patch on jerseys, the Warriors are also renaming their practice facility the Rakuten Performance Center, and will make the company the official e-commerce partner, video-on-demand partner and affiliate marketing partner of the team.

Warriors chief marketing officer Chip Bowers told Rovell Rakuten's offer was not the biggest one the team received, but the team felt "in order to grow our global vision, we had to be aligned with a global brand."

• Every NBA Jersey Sponsor We Know so Far

Rakuten is also the jersey sponsor for FC Barcelona.

