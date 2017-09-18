Kyrie Irving does not care that he didn't tell LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland before talking to the Cavaliers front office about a potential trade, he told ESP's First Take on Monday morning.

Irving, who was traded to the Boston Celtics last month, reportedly blindsided James when he got wind about the possible trade. Irving wanted to be on a team and situation where he was more of a focal point and he didn't think he wanted to play alongside James anymore.

Here's a transcription of the exchange on First Take:

Stephen A. Smith: Did you speak to LeBron James or talk to LeBron James before you or your representatives met with ownership to let them know that you wanted out?

Irving: No.

Smith: Why not?

Irving: Why would I have to?

Smith: If you don't speak to somebody about it then they might take it personally.

Irving: Yeah.

Smith: Do you care about that at all?

Irving: No.

Watch the clip below:

.@KyrieIrving on why he didn't inform LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/WF9GlCA54o — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017

And now we all await any possible response from LeBron James.