NBA

Kyrie Irving Didn't Tell LeBron James He Wanted To Leave Cleveland, Doesn't Care Now

1:16 | NBA
What superpower would NBA rookies want?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Kyrie Irving does not care that he didn't tell LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland before talking to the Cavaliers front office about a potential trade, he told ESP's First Take on Monday morning.

Irving, who was traded to the Boston Celtics last month, reportedly blindsided James when he got wind about the possible trade. Irving wanted to be on a team and situation where he was more of a focal point and he didn't think he wanted to play alongside James anymore.

Here's a transcription of the exchange on First Take:

Stephen A. Smith: Did you speak to LeBron James or talk to LeBron James before you or your representatives met with ownership to let them know that you wanted out?

Irving: No.

Smith: Why not?

Irving: Why would I have to?

Smith: If you don't speak to somebody about it then they might take it personally. 

Irving: Yeah.

Smith: Do you care about that at all?

Irving: No.

Watch the clip below:

And now we all await any possible response from LeBron James.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters