Morris Twins Assault Trial Set to Begin

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris and his brother, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris are set to go on trial Monday to face charges of felony assault.

The brothers are accused of beating a man outside of a Phoenix gym in January 2015 and face up to four years in prison if found guilty. At the time of the alleged attack, the Morris twins were teammates on the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA could also punish the twins if they are convicted.

Their trial is expected to last about 10 days.

According to a police report, the victim, Erik Hood, said he and another woman had been watching a basketball game at a recreation center when he was attacked by several men, including the Morris twins.

Hood said he suffered a fractured nose and abrasions as a result of the attack.

The twins' attorney has said that they were at in a parking lot "at least 100 yards away from the fracas,” and accused the prosecutors of failing to tell the grand jury that one of the other men accused in the attack had changed his story multiple times.

Marcus Morris averaged 14 points last season for the Detroit Pistons and was traded to the Celtics in July. Markieff Morris averaged 14 points in his second season with the Wizards.