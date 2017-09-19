NBA

Dwight Howard on Rift With Kobe and Harden: 'I Should Have Communicated Better'

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Dwight Howard says he could have communicated better to squash any perceived beefs he had with former teammates James Harden and Kobe Bryant.

Howard was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2012, and with the addition of point guard Steve Nash and mainstays Bryant and Pau Gasol were thought to be title contenders.

Instead the Lakers finished with a 45–37 record and were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

His issues with Bryant are well-documented, but after Howard signed with the Rockets that summer, he says the same issues arose with Harden.

“James is not the kind of guy who is going to say, ‘Yo, man, you got a problem?’ and I’m not either,” Howard says to SI's Lee Jenkins. “When I don’t like what’s going on, I tend to shut down, put my headphones on and ignore everything. I don’t talk about things. That happened to me in L.A. It happened to me again in Houston. I should have communicated better.”

One Rockets official called a meeting with Howard and Harden that felt more like an intervention. Harden voiced what he wanted from Howard, namely stronger screens and tougher rim protection, but Howard didn’t express much in response. The freeze deepened.

Howard, who says he doesn't have many friends in the NBA, ended up spending three seasons in Houston before signing a three-year, $70 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016.

He was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets in June.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters