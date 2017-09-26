NBA

Bill Russell Takes Knee With Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:28 | NFL
Entire Cowboys Team Kneels Prior to National Anthem
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

A picture surfaced on social media showing Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The tweet was posted Monday afternoon with Russell kneeling and appears to be backing professional athletes that chose to take a knee before the playing of the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump criticizing players who did not stand for the anthem.

The Twitter account the picture came from is not verified and has been fairly inactive since it was created in early September.

The picture came with the caption "Proud to take a knee, and to stand tall against social injustice, with the hashtags #takeaknee #medaloffreedom #NFL #BillRussell #MSNBC.

Around Russell's neck is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award presented in the United States. Russell received the award in 2011.

The 83-year-old Russell, who was an 11–time World Champion and five–time NBA MVP as a player with the Celtics, was among the many African-American athletes who stood with Muhammad Ali after he refused induction into the U.S. Army.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters