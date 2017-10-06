Former Rockets Coach Kevin McHale: James Harden is Not a Leader

Former Rockets coach Kevin McHale loves James Harden’s game, but says leadership isn’t his forte.

Jeremy Woo
October 06, 2017

During an appearance on NBATV, former Rockets coach Kevin McHale weighed in on his former team, James Harden and the addition of Chris Paul to the locker room.

He spoke openly about what he perceived as leadership struggles from Harden in the locker room, and said he thought Paul would bolster the Rockets this season. McHale was fired by Houston after starting 4–7 in 2015, and Harden blossomed last season under Mike D’Antoni while playing point guard, sliding over from the two.

“I think [adding Paul] makes them a much better team because you had James Harden with the ball, he’s fantastic with the ball - the guy’s got phenomenal vision...James can see all the passes and do everything but James is not a leader,” McHale said.

“He tried being a leader last year and doing that stuff, I think Chris Paul is going to help him do that stuff and get back to...just hoop and play. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck (Barkley), you’ve got to play better (defense).’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me. I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].”

The Rockets added Paul, P.J. Tucker and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute to their roster over the summer and are projected to finish among the top teams in the Western Conference again. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters