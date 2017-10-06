Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has rejoined the Orlando Magic as special assistant to CEO Alex Martins, the team announced Friday.

McGrady, who starred for the Magic from 2000–2004, will serve in a versatile advisory role within the organization and also work in a promotion, marketing and community relations role with the Lakeland Magic, the team’s G-League affiliate. McGrady left the team on “strained terms” in 2004, as the Orlando Sentinel put it, but the relationship had improved in recent years.

Orlando has not made the playoffs since 2012, after which Dwight Howard was traded. The team remains in a rebuilding phase.

“I am thrilled to be back where I truly made a name for myself – with the Orlando Magic,” McGrady said in a statement. “The DeVos family and the entire organization have always done everything in a first-class manner and I am excited to be able to help them with whatever they may need.

McGrady, a native of Bartow, Fl., averaged 28.1 points per game for the Magic and made the All-NBA team in all four of his seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in September, and had been appearing regularly on ESPN’s The Jump as an analyst.