Tracy McGrady Rejoins Magic as Special Assistant to CEO

Tracy McGrady is back in Orlando.

Jeremy Woo
October 06, 2017

Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has rejoined the Orlando Magic as special assistant to CEO Alex Martins, the team announced Friday.

McGrady, who starred for the Magic from 2000–2004, will serve in a versatile advisory role within the organization and also work in a promotion, marketing and community relations role with the Lakeland Magic, the team’s G-League affiliate. McGrady left the team on “strained terms” in 2004, as the Orlando Sentinel put it, but the relationship had improved in recent years.

Orlando has not made the playoffs since 2012, after which Dwight Howard was traded. The team remains in a rebuilding phase.

“I am thrilled to be back where I truly made a name for myself – with the Orlando Magic,” McGrady said in a statement. “The DeVos family and the entire organization have always done everything in a first-class manner and I am excited to be able to help them with whatever they may need.

McGrady, a native of Bartow, Fl., averaged 28.1 points per game for the Magic and made the All-NBA team in all four of his seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in September, and had been appearing regularly on ESPN’s The Jump as an analyst.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters