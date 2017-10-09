The Philadelphia 76ers and center Joel Embiid have agreed to a five-year, $148 million extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If Embiid meets the super max criteria over his designated rookie scale maximum contract, he could reportedly earn as much as $178 million.

Embiid has only played in 31 games since the 76ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. The Cameroon native, who has struggled with injuries, has averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the NBA.

ESPN also reports that there will be some salary cap protection for the 76ers in the event that Embiid is significantly injured.