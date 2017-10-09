Report: Joel Embiid, 76ers Agree to Five-Year, $148M Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $148 million extension.  

Charlotte Carroll
October 09, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers and center Joel Embiid have agreed to a five-year, $148 million extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

If Embiid meets the super max criteria over his designated rookie scale maximum contract, he could reportedly earn as much as $178 million. 

Embiid has only played in 31 games since the 76ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. The Cameroon native, who has struggled with injuries, has averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the NBA. 

NBA
There's More to Dion Than Waiters Island

ESPN also reports that there will be some salary cap protection for the 76ers in the event that Embiid is significantly injured. 

 

 

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters