Joel Embiid vs. Hassan Whiteside is the Twitter Beef We All Needed Going into the Season

Quickly

  • No innocuous statement is safe with Joel Embiid patrolling these Twitter streets.
By Kellen Becoats
October 14, 2017

In case you were unaware, we are a few short days away from the NBA season tipping off and with that comes a bevy of preseason games that can either give you hope for the upcoming season or go completely ignored altogether. 

And in keeping with that a general lack of disinterest in preseason basketball, you might not have known that the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 119-95 on Friday night but you almost definitely need to know what happened next. 

Joel Embiid—a internet darling of a troll who takes no prisoners—noticed that Miami center Hassan Whiteside tried to sneak diss him after Whiteside held Embiid to five points on 1-7 shooting. But Whiteside failed to realize that nothing on the internet escapes The Process. What followed was a hilarious exchange in which Whiteside was absolutely dragged. 

And then it really took off—extra points for dragging KD.

And just when you thought it was over, Embiid came from the top rope and delivered the finisher.

Just in case you were wondering, the Heat travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers for the first time this season on Feb. 2. Bring popcorn.

