Quickly
- No innocuous statement is safe with Joel Embiid patrolling these Twitter streets.
In case you were unaware, we are a few short days away from the NBA season tipping off and with that comes a bevy of preseason games that can either give you hope for the upcoming season or go completely ignored altogether.
And in keeping with that a general lack of disinterest in preseason basketball, you might not have known that the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 119-95 on Friday night but you almost definitely need to know what happened next.
Joel Embiid—a internet darling of a troll who takes no prisoners—noticed that Miami center Hassan Whiteside tried to sneak diss him after Whiteside held Embiid to five points on 1-7 shooting. But Whiteside failed to realize that nothing on the internet escapes The Process. What followed was a hilarious exchange in which Whiteside was absolutely dragged.
The media won’t show that 😂🤷🏽♂️— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) October 14, 2017
Dude they had to take your ass out or you would’ve fouled out in 5 min... And we’re talking about Preseason, not regular season..... #Softy https://t.co/IAIBDDypFK— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017
And then it really took off—extra points for dragging KD.
And keep caring about stats and not your team success..... your +/- was ass @youngwhiteside #Softy— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017
My bad y’all , I thought I was using my burner account #TheProcess— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017
can't sleep on Whiteside's twitter tho pic.twitter.com/z1wzcf5pkC— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 14, 2017
And just when you thought it was over, Embiid came from the top rope and delivered the finisher.
JOELLLLLL pic.twitter.com/T4fiV60szz— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 14, 2017
Hassan Whiteside #NBAVote https://t.co/4dBXNZ2hUU— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 13, 2017
Just in case you were wondering, the Heat travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers for the first time this season on Feb. 2. Bring popcorn.