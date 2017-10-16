The San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge are engaged in contract extension discussions, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aldridge has $21.4 million remaining on his contract. He can exercise an opt-out option in his contract for the 2018-19 season and become a free agent. A deal before midnight would allow him to opt-in at $22 million and extend his contract three years, according to Wojnarowski. A max offer would be 120% of either his 2017-18 or 2018-19 salary, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Aldridge is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He struggled in the playoffs and averaged career lows with 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Last season was the first time since 2011 that he did not make the All-Star team.

In June, the Spurs reportedly shopped Aldridge around around the NBA draft in June but no deal ever materialized.