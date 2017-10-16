Report: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Engaged In Contract Extension Talks

The San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge are engaged in contract extension discussions.

By Chris Chavez
October 16, 2017

The San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge are engaged in contract extension discussions, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aldridge has $21.4 million remaining on his contract. He can exercise an opt-out option in his contract for the 2018-19 season and become a free agent. A deal before midnight would allow him to opt-in at $22 million and extend his contract three years, according to Wojnarowski. A max offer would be 120% of either his 2017-18 or 2018-19 salary, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Aldridge is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He struggled in the playoffs and averaged career lows with 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Last season was the first time since 2011 that he did not make the All-Star team.

In June, the Spurs reportedly shopped Aldridge around around the NBA draft in June but no deal ever materialized.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters