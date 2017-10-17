How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

The Celtics will take on the Cavaliers on opening night for the NBA. Here's how to watch. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2017

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers open the NBA season Tuesday night with a matchup in Cleveland.

The NBA offseason was highlighted by the blockbuster trade that sent Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks, from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Eyes will be on the reception Irving gets on his return to Cleveland. 

The Cavs are coming off a 51-31 season, losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. 

The Celtics are coming off a 53-29 season, losing to the Cavs in the Conference Finals.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

NBA
72 Reasons to Watch the 2017-18 NBA Season

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Watch online: TNT

