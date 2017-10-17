De'Aaron Fox Believes In-N-Out Burger Is Overrated, Prefers Wendy's or Fat Burger

De'Aaron Fox has some controversial thoughts about In-N-Out Burger.

By Chris Chavez
October 17, 2017

Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox is going to hear it from his fans. Fox told Rolling Stone that he believes In-N-Out Burgers are overrated and just OK.

"People always say, you haven't tried this," Fox said. 'You haven't tried that. I'm like, 'Yeah, I looked up the secret menu. I've tried it all. It's just not good.'"

Writer Seerat Sohi followed up by asking what he believed was the best fast food. Fox dug himself into a bigger whole with his preferred burgers.

"Honestly, for me, I don't count Chick-fil-A, because it's way too good to be considered fast food," Fox replied. "So I'm gonna say Wendy's. Fat Burger in L.A. is better than In-N-Out. My fans know I keep it real. I've told so many people I hate In-N-Out, it's funny. Now everyone can read about it."

He's only 19 years old so there's still time for him to get used to his new home and possibly grow on In-N-Out. Things could've been much worse if he trashed the burger joint but he's not wrong. In-N-Out Burger is good for a fast food burger. It also sounds like he's not just focused on one menu item, which helps the case of Wendy's, since there's more variety—including arguably one of the best fast food chicken sandwiches.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters