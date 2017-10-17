Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox is going to hear it from his fans. Fox told Rolling Stone that he believes In-N-Out Burgers are overrated and just OK.

"People always say, you haven't tried this," Fox said. 'You haven't tried that. I'm like, 'Yeah, I looked up the secret menu. I've tried it all. It's just not good.'"

Writer Seerat Sohi followed up by asking what he believed was the best fast food. Fox dug himself into a bigger whole with his preferred burgers.

"Honestly, for me, I don't count Chick-fil-A, because it's way too good to be considered fast food," Fox replied. "So I'm gonna say Wendy's. Fat Burger in L.A. is better than In-N-Out. My fans know I keep it real. I've told so many people I hate In-N-Out, it's funny. Now everyone can read about it."

He's only 19 years old so there's still time for him to get used to his new home and possibly grow on In-N-Out. Things could've been much worse if he trashed the burger joint but he's not wrong. In-N-Out Burger is good for a fast food burger. It also sounds like he's not just focused on one menu item, which helps the case of Wendy's, since there's more variety—including arguably one of the best fast food chicken sandwiches.