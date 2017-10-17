Klay Thompson has a clone sitting courtside during the Warriors season-opener.
Beating the Warriors is tough enough as is. The Dubs come at you with two of the best shooters in basketball history in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a 6'10" scoring machine in Kevin Durant and arguably the best defender in the league in Draymond Green.
Now, Golden State has added a literal clone of Klay Thompson, and the Warriors might just go 82-0 this season.
I mean, just look at this guy, who was sitting courtisde during the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets.
He's got the no-sideburns haircut and goatee down, and he showed up to Oracle Arena in a full Warriors uniform. That's dedication.
With some high-level investigative work that involved one or more Google searches, I have discovered the identity of this fake Klay Thompson; he's a Youtuber who goes by the name BigDawsVlogs, and he showed up to Game 5 of last year's Finals in the Klay costume.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice and GOOD LORD, you literally are Klay Thompson.