There Are Lookalikes, and Then There's This Klay Thompson Doppleganger

Klay Thompson has a clone sitting courtside during the Warriors season-opener. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2017

Beating the Warriors is tough enough as is. The Dubs come at you with two of the best shooters in basketball history in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a 6'10" scoring machine in Kevin Durant and arguably the best defender in the league in Draymond Green.

Now, Golden State has added a literal clone of Klay Thompson, and the Warriors might just go 82-0 this season. 

I mean, just look at this guy, who was sitting courtisde during the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets. 

He's got the no-sideburns haircut and goatee down, and he showed up to Oracle Arena in a full Warriors uniform. That's dedication.

With some high-level investigative work that involved one or more Google searches, I have discovered the identity of this fake Klay Thompson; he's a Youtuber who goes by the name BigDawsVlogs, and he showed up to Game 5 of last year's Finals in the Klay costume.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice and GOOD LORD, you literally are Klay Thompson. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters