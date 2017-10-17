Beating the Warriors is tough enough as is. The Dubs come at you with two of the best shooters in basketball history in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a 6'10" scoring machine in Kevin Durant and arguably the best defender in the league in Draymond Green.

Now, Golden State has added a literal clone of Klay Thompson, and the Warriors might just go 82-0 this season.

I mean, just look at this guy, who was sitting courtisde during the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets.

Fake Klay Thompson is at the Warriors game and he's taking pictures with fans!



📷 @ReggieChatman pic.twitter.com/xxXuBq5doy — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 18, 2017

He's got the no-sideburns haircut and goatee down, and he showed up to Oracle Arena in a full Warriors uniform. That's dedication.

With some high-level investigative work that involved one or more Google searches, I have discovered the identity of this fake Klay Thompson; he's a Youtuber who goes by the name BigDawsVlogs, and he showed up to Game 5 of last year's Finals in the Klay costume.

Kevin Durant just gave me a high five and referred to me as "Klay" — Daws (@BigDawsTv) October 18, 2017

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice and GOOD LORD, you literally are Klay Thompson.