How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets on October 17.

By Nihal Kolur
October 17, 2017

The NBA season kicks off on Tuesday with the Warriors and Rockets playing in the nightcap at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. 

Golden State won the NBA championship last season and has only gotten better after adding bench players Nick Young and Omri Casspi this summer. The Warriors open the season as the overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions and will look to build on a successful preseason.

Houston had a busy offseason, acquiring superstar point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in June. The Rockets also signed P.J. Tucker, Tarik Black and Luc Mbah a Moute in an attempt to shore up their defense to compete with the Warriors. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

