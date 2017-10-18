Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering fractures to his upper jaw and a concussion from a fight with teammate Bobby Portis at practice on Tuesday evening.

Portis was suspended eight games but will be able to practice with the team.

Mirotic and Portis had been trash talking in practice before things escalated into the physical altercation. Portis threw a punch that hit Mirotic in the jaw and left him on the floor for several minutes before he was able to get up. Mirotic was taken to the hospital and underwent tests.

Both players were in contention for the Bulls' starting forward role.

Mirotic averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He signed a two-year deal worth $27 million before training camp.

The Bulls will open the season on Thursday night in Toronto.