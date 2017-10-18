Nikola Mirotic Out Four to Six Weeks After Being Punched by Bobby Portis

Nikola Mirotic is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering fractures to his upper jaw.

By Chris Chavez
October 18, 2017

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering fractures to his upper jaw and a concussion from a fight with teammate Bobby Portis at practice on Tuesday evening.

Portis was suspended eight games but will be able to practice with the team.

Mirotic and Portis had been trash talking in practice before things escalated into the physical altercation. Portis threw a punch that hit Mirotic in the jaw and left him on the floor for several minutes before he was able to get up. Mirotic was taken to the hospital and underwent tests.

Both players were in contention for the Bulls' starting forward role. 

Mirotic averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He signed a two-year deal worth $27 million before training camp. 

The Bulls will open the season on Thursday night in Toronto.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters