Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted "I Dont wanna be here" on Sunday afternoon. There was no follow-up tweet to specify where he meant by "here" but the Suns are 0–3 on the season.

Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds through the first three games of the season. He is in his fifth season with the Suns.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

The tweet garnered more than 1,500 retweets in its first ten minutes.