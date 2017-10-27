Report: Nikola Mirotic Would Prefer a Trade if Bulls Keep Bobby Portis

Nikola Mirotic would prefer a trade if the Bulls decide to keep Bobby Portis. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 27, 2017

Nikola Mirotic would rather be traded by the Chicago Bulls than be teammates with the man who punched him in the face.

According to a report from NBC Chicago's Vincent Goodwill, Mirotic would prefer a trade if the Bulls decide to keep Bobby Portis. Portis punched Mirotic in the face during a scuffle at practice, and the blow gave Mirotic a concussion and maxillary fractures. Mirotic is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injuries but has recently been cleared for light physical activities. 

Portis was suspended eight games by the Bulls after the altercation.

Mirotic, who signed with the Bulls as a free agent before the 2014-15 season, would be willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract should Chicago keep Portis. A trade would not be possible until January, because Mirotic re-signed with the Bulls as a free agent prior to the season. 

The Bulls are 1-3 and host the Thunder on Saturday night. 

