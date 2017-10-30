J.R. Smith Again Fires Back at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith After Hoodie Criticism

J.R. Smith once again took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with Stephen A. Smith.

By Nihal Kolur
October 30, 2017

J.R. Smith and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith continued their feud Monday after the two engaged in a Twitter war over the weekend. 

After the ESPN analyst complained on his radio show that the Cavaliers guard wearing a hoodie on the bench would remind white fans about the fatal 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, J.R. blasted the longtime ESPN analyst for "reaching" in a series of tweets Saturday. 

On First Take Monday morning, Stephen A. Smith responded, saying he wasn't talking about J.R. Smith, he was talking about Nike:

“I wasn’t talking about J.R. Smith. I was talking about Nike,” Smith said. “Nike’s the one making the hoodies. I wasn’t talking about him wearing the hoodies during layup lines or whatever. I was talking specifically about the J.R. Smith that was on the bench cause he had only played three minutes in the fourth quarter of that opener against Boston, Max Kellerman. When he was sitting on the bench with his hoodie on looking like a sad puppy, because D-Wade was on the floor for eight of those 12 minutes as opposed to J.R. Smith. Who obviously, reportedly, was very upset at the fact that he was taken out of the starting lineup...Handle your business...If you start playing the way you're supposed to be playing, you wouldn't be concerned about anything I say."

J.R. returned to Twitter to fire back at Stephen A., calling out First Take's ratings and saying the show took a hit when Skip Bayless left.

Stephen A. once again responded, attempting to make peace and end the matter.

Smith has averaged just 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 25.9 percent from the floor and 17.1 percent on three point attempts. The Cavaliers have struggled to begin the season, most recently losing consecutive games to the Nets, Pelicans and Knicks.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters