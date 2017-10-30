A bunch of people are known colloquially by their nickname. Most Jims are actually James; Dans are Daniels; Matts are Matthews. Fewer people are committed enough to change one's legal name to that nickname.

Shabazz Muhammad is one of those people, as the Timberwolves guard will soon officially change his name to Bazz Muhammad.

"I just like it better," the 24-year-old told the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "Everyone calls me that anyway."

He's basically telling everyone to drop the "Sha." Just "Bazz." Which reminds me of a certain conversation from a movie, which may or may not have actually taken place in real life.

It's cleaner.