Damian Lillard hit a deep three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left of Thursday night’s game to send the Blazers past the Lakers, 113–110.

Lillard, known for his late-game heroics over the course of his career, hit a step-back jumper over the outstretched arms of Brandon Ingram to seal the win at home for Portland, who improved to 3–2. Lillard finished with 32 points, five assists and a perfect 14/14 from the foul line.

Blazers' Damian Lillard hits last-second game-winning three to beat Lakers pic.twitter.com/2lR7xmSwqM — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 3, 2017

The Blazers managed multiple stops down the stretch to keep the Lakers from pulling away, and gradually took the lead. A three from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a sideline-out-of-bounds play tied the game, and set up Lillard’s final shot. He left less than a second on the clock, and L.A. was unable to tie the game on Kyle Kuzma’s last-gasp attempt.

A back-and-forth second half included stellar play from the rookie Kuzma, who finished with 22 points. Brook Lopez had 27 for Los Angeles and Jusuf Nurkic countered with 28 for Portland.