WATCH: Damian Lillard Hits Incredible Game-Winning Three vs. Lakers

Damian Lillard continues to prove that he's one of the most clutch players in the NBA, as his game-winning three with 0.7 seconds left gave the Trail Blazers a win over the Lakers.

By Jeremy Woo
November 03, 2017

Damian Lillard hit a deep three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left of Thursday night’s game to send the Blazers past the Lakers, 113–110.

Lillard, known for his late-game heroics over the course of his career, hit a step-back jumper over the outstretched arms of Brandon Ingram to seal the win at home for Portland, who improved to 3–2. Lillard finished with 32 points, five assists and a perfect 14/14 from the foul line.

The Blazers managed multiple stops down the stretch to keep the Lakers from pulling away, and gradually took the lead. A three from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a sideline-out-of-bounds play tied the game, and set up Lillard’s final shot. He left less than a second on the clock, and L.A. was unable to tie the game on Kyle Kuzma’s last-gasp attempt.

A back-and-forth second half included stellar play from the rookie Kuzma, who finished with 22 points. Brook Lopez had 27 for Los Angeles and Jusuf Nurkic countered with 28 for Portland.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters