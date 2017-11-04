Steve Kerr Apologizes After Cursing at Referee

Steve Kerr apologized after a video showed him cursing at a referee. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 04, 2017

Steve Kerr apologized after he was seen on video cursing at a referee during the Warriors' 112-92 win over the Spurs on Thursday night. 

Cameras caught Kerr yelling "F--- you m-----f---u" in the direction of a refee. 

"I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better," Kerr said at shootaround before Golden State's game against the Nuggets on Saturday, per ESPN's Chris Haynes. "That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can't use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It's just awful. When I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my God. What's the matter with me?'"

"I'm always going to get on refs to stick up for my guys and that's the point, but I can't use that kind of language," he said later. 

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the same game after he was seeing yelling "terrible f---ing referee." 

Neither coach is likely to receive a fine or a suspension, Haynes reports. 

 

