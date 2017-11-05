Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected from Sunday's game against the Blazers.

Anthony was thrown out of the game in the third quarter after he received a flagrant-2 on a layup attempt. Anthony caught Jusuf Nurkic, seemingly inadvertedly, with an elbow to the shoulder, sending Nurkic to the ground in pain.

The basket went in, but it was waved off by officials after they charged Anthony with the foul. Nurkic was initially given a foul before officials changed the ruling on replay.

Carmelo Anthony was thrown out of an NBA game for this.... we are not kidding.



pic.twitter.com/qn6ELvDCpN — Wingspan Sports (@WingspanSports) November 6, 2017

Here's another angle.

Melo just lay-up’d on Nurkic so hard. pic.twitter.com/F1dj18F42n — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 6, 2017

That's questionable at best. Here's how NBA crew chief Rodney Mott explained the call to pool reporter Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

"We deemed that the contact was excessive and that it was not a natural basketball move where he seeks out Nurkic, hits him in the face with an elbow and goes back to the basket," Mott said after the game. "So because it's unnatural and it's deemed excessive, therefore it is a flagrant foul penalty two."

Chris Paul didn't agree with the call.

That’s not a flagrant 2... — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 6, 2017

Anthony had 15 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes when he exited the game. The Thunder fell to the Blazers, 103-99.