Kristaps Porzingis Says He May Need Elbow Procedure After Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis missed Wednesday night's game with a contused right elbow.

By Chris Chavez
November 09, 2017

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis missed Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic with a bruised elbow but he added that it may need treatment after the season. The team announced that Porzingis was unavailable with a sprained left ankle and a contused right elbow.

"When I hit it again, it just swells up and it's sensitive and I can't stretch my arm,'' Porzingis told reporters. "It bothers me a little bit, but not that bad. It's always, I have to get the swelling down and then I'll be fine again. But I think once the season's over, I might have to do something about it. I just can't keep going like this every year."

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The NBA's Unstoppable Force

The injury occurred in Tuesday night's win against the Charlotte Hornets. He is averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game on the season. On Sunday, he scored a career-high 38 points against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8 p.m.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters