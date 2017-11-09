New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis missed Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic with a bruised elbow but he added that it may need treatment after the season. The team announced that Porzingis was unavailable with a sprained left ankle and a contused right elbow.

"When I hit it again, it just swells up and it's sensitive and I can't stretch my arm,'' Porzingis told reporters. "It bothers me a little bit, but not that bad. It's always, I have to get the swelling down and then I'll be fine again. But I think once the season's over, I might have to do something about it. I just can't keep going like this every year."

The injury occurred in Tuesday night's win against the Charlotte Hornets. He is averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game on the season. On Sunday, he scored a career-high 38 points against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8 p.m.