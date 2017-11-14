Veterans Day might have been Saturday, but Kyrie Irving is still showing the military love.
A masked Kyrie Irving returned to the court Tuesday night to help the Celtics beat the Nets 109-102, giving Boston its thirteenth straight victory after an 0-2 start.
After this latest victory, Kyrie Irving found two women in uniform who serve in the military and gave one his game-worn jersey and the other his shoes. As you'd might expect, they were really pumped.
Kyrie FTW after the win 👏— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2017
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Nb7VgGP2Uj
It's impossible to not smile after you see and hear the genuine joy in their voices.
Veterans Day may have been Saturday, but every day is a good day to show active military personnel and veterans love.