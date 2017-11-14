A masked Kyrie Irving returned to the court Tuesday night to help the Celtics beat the Nets 109-102, giving Boston its thirteenth straight victory after an 0-2 start.

After this latest victory, Kyrie Irving found two women in uniform who serve in the military and gave one his game-worn jersey and the other his shoes. As you'd might expect, they were really pumped.

It's impossible to not smile after you see and hear the genuine joy in their voices.

Veterans Day may have been Saturday, but every day is a good day to show active military personnel and veterans love.