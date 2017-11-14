Watch: Kyrie Irving Gives Game-Worn Jersey, Shoes to Military Personnel

Veterans Day might have been Saturday, but Kyrie Irving is still showing the military love. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 14, 2017

A masked Kyrie Irving returned to the court Tuesday night to help the Celtics beat the Nets 109-102, giving Boston its thirteenth straight victory after an 0-2 start. 

After this latest victory, Kyrie Irving found two women in uniform who serve in the military and gave one his game-worn jersey and the other his shoes. As you'd might expect, they were really pumped.

It's impossible to not smile after you see and hear the genuine joy in their voices.

Veterans Day may have been Saturday, but every day is a good day to show active military personnel and veterans love. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters