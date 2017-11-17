There is no timetable for Mike Conley to return from the Achilles tendon injury he's been struggling with all season, the team announced on Friday. Conley will rest and undergo treatment to the injury, which is describes as "soreness in the left heel and Achilles."

The injury forced Conley to miss a Nov. 1 loss to the Magic and, most recently, Wednesday's game against the Pacers. His status was originally reported to be day-to-day, but he is now set to miss at least seven games before he is re-evaluated.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said Conley's been struggling with the injury virtually all year, which may explain his relatively slow start to the season. In 12 games, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds on just 38% shooting.

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries, original sports programming and features. Start your seven-day free trial of SI TV now on Amazon Channels.

Conley also struggled with the Achilles injury during the 2015-16 season, when he played just 56 games.

Mario Chalmers started in Conley's place for the Grizzlies' 116-113 loss to the Pacers and posted eight points, six assists and four rebounds.

Memphis, which is 7-7 on the year, hosts the red-hot Rockets on Saturday night.