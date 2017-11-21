LeBron James to Star in 2018 Animated Movie 'Smallfoot'

After starring in Trainwreck in 2015, James is ready for his next movie.

By Nihal Kolur
November 21, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will voice the character of Gwangi, a yeti, in the animated film Smallfoot, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. The movie is set to release in September 2018.

According to IMDB, the film will detail "A yeti [that is] in convinced that the elusive creatures known as 'humans' really do exist." The Warner Bros. production will featured a star-studded cast including Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez and Danny DeVito

This isn't James' first journey into the entertainment world. In 2015, he appeared alongside Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson and Colin Quinn in the film, Trainwreck. James is also an executive producer and star of the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie and has appeared on episodes of Entourage and SpongeBob SquarePants

In 2013, James created SpringHill Entertainment, a multi-platform production company, with longtime friend Maverick Carter. This week, YouTube green-lit a docu-series produced by James and Carter about a team of high-school basketball players learning life skills through basketball, titled Best Shot.

After a slow start to the 2017-18 season, James and the Cavaliers have won five straight games. The 32-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds on the season. Despite this being his 15th NBA season, James leads the league in minutes, playing almost 38 minutes per game.

