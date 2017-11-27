The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale on Monday afternoon and it has left many players around the league scratching their heads.

The Grizzlies are on an eight-game losing streak and sit at 7–12 on the season. Fizdale drew criticism when he benched center Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday's 98–88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies have promoted associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to interim head coach.

Fizdale was the assistant coach of the Miami Heat when James and Wade played there together.

Here's how LeBron James and Dwyane Wade took the news on Twitter:

I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2017

James also retweeted this tweet from Michael Lee of The Vertical.

David Fizdale firing was so stunning I had to check, double-check & triple-check Woj's Twitter account to make sure it was legit. I then made sure it was a legit blue check, went over to Woj's Twitter page & scrolled down again because I didn't want to be duped by a fake account — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 27, 2017

Fizdale was 50–51 in his 101 games as head coach.