'Feels Like My Man Was A Fall Guy': LeBron James, Dwyane Wade React to David Fizdale Firing

LeBron James wants answers for why David Fizdale was fired.

By Chris Chavez
November 27, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale on Monday afternoon and it has left many players around the league scratching their heads.

The Grizzlies are on an eight-game losing streak and sit at 7–12 on the season. Fizdale drew criticism when he benched center Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday's 98–88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies have promoted associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to interim head coach.

Fizdale was the assistant coach of the Miami Heat when James and Wade played there together.

Here's how LeBron James and Dwyane Wade took the news on Twitter:

James also retweeted this tweet from Michael Lee of The Vertical.

Fizdale was 50–51 in his 101 games as head coach.

