Donovan Mitchell has been among the more exciting rookies to watch this season and is regularly one of the main reasons to turn on the Utah Jazz—if you have League Pass and don't live in the area—to catch one of his incredible dunks like this one.

Or this one.

Good lord Donovan, that rim has a family! pic.twitter.com/MJqjueMt25 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 1, 2017

And were just this week. On Friday, Mitchell gave Jazz fans another reason to rejoice by dropping a 41-piece on the New Orleans Pelicans in Vivint Smart Home Arena. That game made him the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to have a 40-plus point game. It also broke the Jazz rookie record.

His stat line also put him in rare company, as stated by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Active NBA players who had 40-plus-point games as a rookie: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon, Steph Curry, Blake Griffin and Donovan Mitchell — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

Not only did he drop 41 points, he did it efficiently, going 13-of-25 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3. After a rather inefficient start, Mitchell seems to be finding his way through only his 22nd game of the season. If he keeps it up, Jazz fans have plenty to look forward to.