Donovan Mitchell Drops 41 Points in Win Against the Pelicans

Quickly

  • Donovan Mitchell had himself a game Friday against New Orleans.
By Kellen Becoats
December 01, 2017

Donovan Mitchell has been among the more exciting rookies to watch this season and is regularly one of the main reasons to turn on the Utah Jazz—if you have League Pass and don't live in the area—to catch one of his incredible dunks like this one. 

Or this one.

And were just this week. On Friday, Mitchell gave Jazz fans another reason to rejoice by dropping a 41-piece on the New Orleans Pelicans in Vivint Smart Home Arena. That game made him the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to have a 40-plus point game. It also broke the Jazz rookie record.

His stat line also put him in rare company, as stated by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Not only did he drop 41 points, he did it efficiently, going 13-of-25 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3. After a rather inefficient start, Mitchell seems to be finding his way through only his 22nd game of the season. If he keeps it up, Jazz fans have plenty to look forward to.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters