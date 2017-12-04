Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is expected to return to Cleveland after being away from the team, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski‏.

According to the report, Rose is expected to report to the team's training facility and speak with the Cavaliers front office staff.

ESPN reported last month that Rose was tired of being injured and it was uncertain if Rose would return to the team or retire.

Rose has not played since a Nov. 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had been nursing an ankle injury, causing him to miss four games.

The 29-year–old Rose has been often injured during his career, suffering two torn ACLs, including missing the entire 2012–13 season because of the injury. He also tore the meniscus in his right knee the very next season.

Last season with the New York Knicks, Rose played 64 games and signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for the veterans minimum of $2.1 million.

Rose is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the seven games he has played this season.

Cleveland has surged toward the top of the Eastern Conference after a rough start and have won 11 games in a row. They are 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the conference lead.