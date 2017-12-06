LeBron is Preparing for Isaiah Thomas' Return by Playing NBA 2K

LeBron said he's been using NBA 2K to try visualize how the Cavs can best use Isaiah Thomas. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 06, 2017

The NBA 2K series is apparently so realistic that the best basketball player on the planet uses it to test out lineups and matchups. 

LeBron James said he's used the videogame to visualize how the team can best use Isaiah Thomas, the All-Star guard whom the Cavaliers acquired in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston before the season. Thomas has not played this season as he recovers from a labral tear in his hip. He's expected to return around Christmas.

Cleveland got off to a disappointing 5–7 start but have won 12 straight and now sit in second in the Eastern Conference. Thomas reportedly scrimmaged with the team this week.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James uses the game, with James saying "It’s the most realistic basketball game you could ever play. I mix and match a lot of lineup changes to see how we can be really good. I’ve done that."

Firstly, LeBron is a basketball genius who will go to any length to give his team a competitive advantage—James is apparently so well-versed in both his and his opponents' styles that he routinely calls out the other team's plays while he's on defense. So it really shouldn't come as a surprise that James is using 2K as a resource rather than just a fun diversion.

The real winner here is the 2K franchise; what better advertising than the biggest basketball player in the world saying that your game is real enough to use as sort of virtual reality film study?

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters