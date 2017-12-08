LaVar Ball gave Joel Embiid some words of encouragement after the Lakers beat the 76ers 107-104 on Thursday.

In the video, Embiid is talking with a group when Ball calls him over, screaming "Boy, Embiid, come on boy"

Ball tells Embiid to "just keep playing and just do your thing."

Like everything he does, It's all very LaVar Ball.

Embiid is probably just standing there thinking, "Trust the process."