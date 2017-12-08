LaVar Ball gave Joel Embiid some words of encouragement.
LaVar Ball gave Joel Embiid some words of encouragement after the Lakers beat the 76ers 107-104 on Thursday.
In the video, Embiid is talking with a group when Ball calls him over, screaming "Boy, Embiid, come on boy"
Ball tells Embiid to "just keep playing and just do your thing."
Joel Embiid and LaVar Ball talk #Sixers #Lakers @JoelEmbiid @Lavarbigballer @975TheFanatic @76erz_ pic.twitter.com/mhwBM6qS4y— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 8, 2017
Like everything he does, It's all very LaVar Ball.
Embiid is probably just standing there thinking, "Trust the process."